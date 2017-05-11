NEWS

Man wanted in German tourist attack now in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles has the story.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have a man in custody who was wanted for questioning in the attack on a German tourist last week in Manhattan.

Keon Robinson, 28, is in custody in Schenectady and was being questioned Thursday morning.

Police said he is a level 3 sex offender.

"He was arrested January 13, 2007, in the 81st Precinct, for a robbery very similar to this. Robs a female and sexually assaulted her, as well. He is arrested and charged. He does seven years in jail. He got out in July 2014 as a registered sex offender. He violated his parole at some point in summer 2016 and did six months in jail for that," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

Robinson reportedly lives in Harlem, just blocks from the attack on the tourist early May 4.

The 31-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted while returning to her Airbnb rental on West 146th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 2:50 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said the victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect, who took her purse. After knocking her to the ground, investigators said the suspect removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Police said Robinson is the person seen on surveillance video attacking the tourist. They said Robinson was identified by name after detectives spotted him on surveillance video at a Home Depot in the Bronx.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newstouristmuggingbeatingsex assaultHarlem (Central)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bumbling thieves struggle to steal truck
Press freedom advocates condemn arrest of journalist
Signal problems cause issues again on LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak
Police: Mom shared explicit photos of 9-year-old daughter
More News
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings on LaGuardia taxiway
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
76-year-old taxi driver killed in wreck in Lower Manhattan
Hearing on Penn updates planned a day after (another) commuter mess
'Put my brother down' - Teen describes man's attack with 2-year-old brother
Show More
Standoff with police enters 2nd day after fatal shooting in Trenton
Police: Mom shared explicit photos of 9-year-old daughter
13 people hurt in fire in Brooklyn Criminal Court
2 men dead after Hunts Point fire
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
More News
Top Video
Hearing on Penn updates planned a day after (another) commuter mess
2 men dead after Hunts Point fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
More Video