HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have a man in custody who was wanted for questioning in the attack on a German tourist last week in Manhattan.
Keon Robinson, 28, is in custody in Schenectady and was being questioned Thursday morning.
Police said he is a level 3 sex offender.
"He was arrested January 13, 2007, in the 81st Precinct, for a robbery very similar to this. Robs a female and sexually assaulted her, as well. He is arrested and charged. He does seven years in jail. He got out in July 2014 as a registered sex offender. He violated his parole at some point in summer 2016 and did six months in jail for that," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.
Robinson reportedly lives in Harlem, just blocks from the attack on the tourist early May 4.
The 31-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted while returning to her Airbnb rental on West 146th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 2:50 a.m., according to police.
Authorities said the victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect, who took her purse. After knocking her to the ground, investigators said the suspect removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.
Police said Robinson is the person seen on surveillance video attacking the tourist. They said Robinson was identified by name after detectives spotted him on surveillance video at a Home Depot in the Bronx.
