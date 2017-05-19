NEWS

Man in Charleston wears dinosaur costume, spooks carriage horses

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes reporting (Shelby Salvador )

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
Someone wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed. Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.

The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.

Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.
Related Topics:
newsdinosaursnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting scandal
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway
More News
Top Stories
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting scandal
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Show More
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway
More News
Top Video
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
President Trump heads overseas to Mideast
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
More Video