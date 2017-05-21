STATEN ISLAND

Man killed, 7-year-old boy injured in Staten Island house fire

(Shutterstock)

Yarleen Hernandez, Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) --
A 62-year-old man was killed and a 7-year-old boy was injured in a house fire on Staten Island.

The fire happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Pembrook Loop.

Firefighters got the man, Anthony Carter, and the child out of the home, but Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child is being treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at Staten Island University North Hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsstaten islandfire deathhouse fireNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STATEN ISLAND
Staten Island 'Ninja Burglar' gets 22 years in prison
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
Sentencing for Staten Island 'Ninja Burglar' delayed
Staten Island woman suddenly attacked by neighbor in car, police say
More staten island
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Trump embraces -- and challenges -- the Muslim world
Curtains to close on Ringling Bros. Circus at Nassau Coliseum
Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3
Trump calls on Middle Eastern nations to 'drive out' extremists in first major speech abroad
More News
Top Stories
Trump calls terror fight a 'battle between good and evil' in Saudi Arabia speech
Man fatally stabbed at Long Island wedding reception
At least 15 hurt as fire breaks out at Staten Island apartment building
Accused Times Square driver: 'I want to apologize to my mom'
Performer hurt in fall during circus in Mount Vernon
US: N. Korea launches medium-range ballistic missile
Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3
Show More
Police: Man breaks into home, steals woman's underwear
Curtains to close on Ringling Bros. Circus at Nassau Coliseum
Young girl hospitalized in Marine Park hit and run
EXCLUSIVE: Queens car mechanic mysteriously attacked
Tom Hanks shames serial parking ticket offender on Twitter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos