NEWS

Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say

Antonio Rosales (left) is charged with murder in the connection with the death of Desiree Robinson (right), who was found dead in a Markham garage on December 24, 2016.

MARKHAM, Illinois --
A man confessed to killing a 16-year-old girl he met online when he could not pay her for a sexual encounter, according to police.

Antonio Rosales, 32, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Desiree Robinson, whose body was found in a garage on Christmas Eve in Markham, Illinois.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Robinson died from injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide.

In court on Friday, prosecutors said Rosales and his sister attended a party on the night of Dec. 23 in the same block where Robinson was later killed. As the party was thinning out, prosecutors said Rosales found Robinson on a website featuring classified ads and invited her to the party.

A witness told prosecutors Robinson came to the party with friends and later had sex with Rosales in his truck.

Later that morning, authorities said Robinson and her friends met up with Rosales again and returned to the house where they had partied the night before. While inside a garage, prosecutors said the encounter turned violent.

"The defendant admitted that he had no money for the second encounter and he tried to negotiate an additional free 15 minutes. She refused his offer and insulted him. After he punched her in the face and strangled here as she tried to call for help," assistant state's attorney Christina Dracopoulos said.

By the time her friends woke up, Rosales was gone and Robinson was dead.

"They discovered the victim's naked body inside. The victim's neck was cut, causing her death," Dracopoulos said.

The victim's friends were asleep in the car outside and Rosales knocked on the car door and said Robinson would be out soon, prosecutors said. Friends later went to the homeowner to open up the garage and found the body and knife.

The teen's mother spoke before going into the courtroom Friday afternoon.

"I just am numbed right now. I am just numb. I am just numb," Yvonne Robinson said.

Police said Rosales was arrested on Dec. 27. He was due in court again for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.
Related Topics:
newsteenmurderprostitutionstabbinghomicideIllinois
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane in Lake Erie near Cleveland
WATCH LIVE: 4-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Experts Split on Effectiveness of Previous Russian Sanctions
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens
Sources: NYPD suspends officer guarding prisoner who escaped
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction reinstated
Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in NJ
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
Show More
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Butler team plane loses cabin pressure; coach says 'it was scary, we had guys crying'
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos