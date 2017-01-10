Man rescued after getting trapped in Kips Bay air shaft

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --A man got stuck in an air shaft after apparently attempting to use it to climb down from the roof of his Manhattan apartment building early Tuesday.
Authorities say the 30-year-old man was discovered trapped inside the shaft behind the wall of a first-floor apartment on East 26th Street in Kips Bay just after midnight.
The man, who had just moved into the seven-story building, was hanging out with friends on the roof when he decided to climb into the air shaft.
Firefighters had to remove a wall to reach him after he got stuck. The rescue operation took 40 minutes.
The man was uninjured, but he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.