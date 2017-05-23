A man was run over and killed by a dump truck in Midtown Manhattan after he climbed onto the side of the truck, police say.It happened Monday night on 51st Street between 8th Avenue and Broadway.Police say the 29-year-old man jumped onto the driver's side of the truck, standing on a diesel tank foot rail.The driver apparently didn't know the man was there as he headed to a construction site which contained metal barriers.The man's backpack got tangled up in a metal fence, causing him to fall to the ground where he was run over by the truck's rear tires.The driver is not facing charges.