Man stabbed and slashed during robbery in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A man was stabbed and slashed during a robbery of his wallet in the Jamaica section of Queens Tuesday night night.

Police say the 57-year-old man got was confronted by the suspect at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 153rd Street at around 8:20 p.m.

The suspect demanded his wallet, which contained cash.

During the robbery, he was stabbed in the abdomen and slashed in the neck.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests were made.
