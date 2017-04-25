Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station

A man was stabbed in the chest inside the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the bottom of the stairs leading to the station, but before the turnstile.The 30-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made. The motive is unclear at this point.The station is near Yankee Stadium in the Highbridge section and serves the B, D and 4 lines.Police have blocked off some areas of the station, but the stabbing is not impacting subway service.