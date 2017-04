A man was stabbed multiple times inside the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the bottom of the stairs leading to the station, but before the turnstile.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.The station is near Yankee Stadium in the Highbridge section.Police have blocked off some areas of the station, but the stabbing is not impacting subway service.