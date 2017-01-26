NEWS

Man suspected of dumping woman's body parts at Bronx trash facility due in court

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
The man accused of mutilating a woman and dumping her body parts at a trash facility in the Bronx is due in court Thursday.

Police say 32-year-old Leondra Foster died of multiple blunt force trauma. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Her boyfriend, 40-year-old Somorie Moses of Brooklyn, was arrested over the weekend.

Investigators say more remains were found in the couple's East Flatbush apartment.

Moses, a convicted sex offender, was charged with concealment of a human corpse. The charges are expected to be upgraded to murder.
