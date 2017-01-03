NEWS

Cypress Hills hit-and-run suspect identified
Dray Clark reports police are trying to track down hit and run drivers in three separate accidents.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Police have identified a man wanted in one of the hit-and-runs that happened on New Year's Day in Brooklyn.

Tedangelo Jerome, 23, is wanted for a hit-and-run just after 5 a.m. at Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills.

According to the New York City Police Department, a 53-year-old man was attempting to cross Conduit Boulevard at Pine Street when he was struck by a 2007 black Lexus sedan traveling north on Conduit.

The vehicle then struck a guardrail, crashing on the scene. The driver exited the car and fled on foot, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
