Police are investigating a string of business burglaries in the Bronx.They are looking for Kiran Mcclain, 23, who they said broke into at least three Throggs Neck businesses in January.He stole about $1,200, according to the New York City Police Department.Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, the suspect tried to enter Euro Products on Schley Avenue, by using bolt cutters. The suspect did not take anything. Shortly afterwards, the suspect entered a business at Plaza Place by breaking the side window, then took $1,100 in cash and fled.Around 3 a.m. Jan. 30, the suspect entered a business on Ellsworth Avenue by breaking a window, then taking the register, which contained about $50 in cash.Mcclain is described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches, 200 pounds to 210 pounds, light and clear skin.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).