Man with gas can barricaded inside Long Island church

CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is barricaded inside a Long Island church with what is believed to be a gas can.

Police confirm they responded to St. John's Catholic Church in Center Moriches around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man entered with what appeared to be a container containing gasoline and has not come outside.

There is a large police presence at the church.


Police say Main Street is closed between Railroad Avenue and Reeves Road due to the police investigation.
