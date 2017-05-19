Man with gas can barricaded inside Long Island church

A man is barricaded inside a Long Island church with what is believed to be a gas can.Police confirm they responded to St. John's Catholic Church in Center Moriches around 1:30 p.m.Authorities say the man entered with what appeared to be a container containing gasoline and has not come outside.There is a large police presence at the church.Police say Main Street is closed between Railroad Avenue and Reeves Road due to the police investigation.