Man, woman wounded in shooting near New Jersey bar

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A retired correction officer and a woman are both recovering after they were shot inside a New Jersey bar.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday. It took place near the Tremont Lounge, at the border of East Orange and Newark.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar, and a couple of patrons were tossed out, and they said they would be back. Officers said the patrons did come back - and that is when the shooting occurred.

The two shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News is told Newark planned to shut down Tremont Lounge because of previous problems.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
