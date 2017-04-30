NEWS

Mayor De Blasio takes ceremonial first ride on New York City's new ferry service

A newly built ferry, to be used around the five boroughs of New York City, is docked in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Yarleen Hernandez
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Mayor De Blasio is taking the first ride on New York City's new ferry service Sunday.

He will travel from the Rockaways to lower Manhattan.

Starting Monday, the first commuter ferry will take off from the new Rockaway route at 5:30 a.m. and then pick up more passengers at Sunset Park before arriving in lower Manhattan before 6:30.

The ferry will service Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

According to De Blasio, the new ferry service could reduce some commutes by almost an hour.

Renovated ferries will also launch Monday on the existing East River route.

The city is making a $335 million bet that the service will attract millions of passengers traveling between Manhattan and waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx that are now a distant walk from overcrowded subways.
Related Topics:
newsMayor Bill de Blasioferrymanhattan newsNew York CityFar Rockaway
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
WH official: 'We've looked at' changing libel laws that would restrict press freedom
Police search for suspect who attacked cab driver and stole his turban
'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says
Trump invites Philippine president Duterte to White House
More News
Top Stories
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Investigation into Bronx crash that left 3-year-old girl dead
Police search for suspect who attacked cab driver and stole his turban
4-year-old girl recovering after falling out Queens window
Image released of suspect in fatal stabbing on UWS
Search on for driver after man injured in Bronx hit and run
Show More
Many questions linger in East Orange police shooting
Journalists honor press freedom at correspondents dinner without Trump
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children announce Jets draft pick
7 people rescued after boat runs aground off Fire Island Saturday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos