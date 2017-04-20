NEWS

Memorials grow for fallen firefighter in NYC and on Long Island

Tim Fleischer has the story.

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
There is a growing memorial outside Ladder 135 honoring fallen firefighter William Tolley.

Tolley, 42, was a career firefighter in many ways. Remembered as a 14-year veteran of the FDNY, he was also a volunteer firefighter on Long Island.

They honor his memory with a growing memorial outside his fire company.

"You felt comfortable around him. He always had a good attitude, just a great, great guy," said David Prine, resident.

In his Nassau County neighborhood in Bethpage, police were stationed outside his home.



Other neighbors like Jack Rewkowski whose uncle was with the FDNY shared in their grief.

"It just makes me sad. It really does. It's a shame because when you have people like that who are willing to do that for a living, to protect us basically, we need more people like that," Rewkowski said.

Support from the FDNY is also helping this firefighter's family.

"Certainly our hearts are primarily with William's wife Marie, with his daughter Isabella, with his mom and dad, his brother, and with the members of Ladder 135 and Engine 286 who lost a dear colleague, a dear brother, in a moment," said Commissioner Daniel Nigro, FDNY.

The FDNY shared the tragic news on social media sites.



Many others responded including John: "Very, very sad day, what a great guy always welcomed myself and my partner in the fire house."

Patty posted: "May he rest in peace! And love and strength to his family and the entire @fdny brotherhood."

A statement from the Uniformed firefighter's Association president said: "His death is a grim reminder of the dangerous work New York City firefighters do on behalf of our city every single day and FF Tolley's sacrifice today will never be forgotten."

Tolley was also a volunteer firefighter with the Bethpage Fire Department and assigned to Ladder Company 3. Bunting was hung on the fire house and the flags were lowered to half-staff there in his honor.

It was there that he started his fire service as a junior firefighter.
