Police are looking for a group of individuals responsible for carrying out 19 robberies in Queens in a month.Police report two or three men approached the victims from behind, punched them in the head, and shoved them to the ground. The suspects took their property and fled the scene.Police said there were no serious injuries.The incidents occurred between Dec. 28 through Feb. 6.Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the NYPD crime stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. You can also submit tips tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.