Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest

By
LISLE, Illinois --
While most people were sleeping, people across the Chicago area and the Midwest got spotted a meteor in the sky early Monday morning.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than a hundred reported seeing the fireball at about 1:26 a.m. Many of the sightings were in the Chicago area, but the meteor was also seen in Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri and Ontario, Canada.

The fireball was spotted on several dashcams from area police departments as well by a security camera that footage was posted on Facebook.

One video is from Plover Wisconsin, in the northwest part of the state. The man that posted this video said it was from his security camera.

In dashcam video from Lisle police, you can clearly see the meteors glow as it falls from the sky.

A camera on the roof of the University of Wisconsin's Atmospheric, Oceanic & Space Sciences Building also captured the meteor.
