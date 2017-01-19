Infamous Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who twice escaped from maximum-security prisons in his country, was extradited at the request of the United States to face drug trafficking and other charges and arrived in New York late Thursday.A plane carrying Guzman landed at a suburban airport, where a caravan of SUVs waited to take him away. Guzman, the convicted leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations, was expected to spend the night in a New York jail before his first appearance in a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday, officials said.The Mexican government jet touched down in Islip Thursday night met by dozens of U.S. Drug Enforcement agents, ready to meet their ultimate prize.One of the world's most notorious, most elusive drug kingpins, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is now on U.S. soil and soon to face Brooklyn justice."When most Americans think of organized crime they think of Gotti, Capone, they pale in comparison to Chapo Guzman," said Michael Braun, Former DEA Operations Chief.Guzman and his cartel left a trail of bodies across Mexico and the United States, responsible for pumping tens of thousands of tons of drugs under the Mexican border, and into the arms of countless Americans.He's facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges indictment in six different federal jurisdictions.But Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the former U.S. attorney for New York's eastern district, steered the case to her former team in Brooklyn. They'll get first crack at him.Guzman became a legend for not one, but two daring escapes from maximum security Mexican prisons.Authorities paraded him in front of cameras to celebrate his second recapture last January.He'd been on the run for months after tunneling a mile from under his prison cell, but police caught up to him after his bizarre secret meeting with the actor Sean Penn who interviewed him for Rolling Stone Magazine.Now, a full year later, he'll be judged by a Brooklyn jury. If convicted, federal prosecutors vow he'll never escape justice.Guzman, who is in his late 50s, faces the possibility of life in a U.S. prison under multiple indictments in six jurisdictions around the United States, including New York, San Diego, Chicago and Miami.(Some information from the Associated Press)