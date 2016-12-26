NEWS

Millions worth of fur coats stolen from Dennis Basso store on Upper East Side of Manhattan
Sandra Bookman reports

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
You could call it a smash-and-grab heist. Plywood now stands in front of the glass-front door at the Dennis Basso Boutique on the Upper East Side - shattered by a trio of thieves during the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Eve.

The manager, who didn't want his face shown told Eyewitness News that once inside, the suspects made a b-line for the most expensive sable and chinchilla furs, leading him to speculate they may have cased the store before the robbery.


"They definitely knew where those pieces were hanging, because the first guy ran directly to that area where the sables were kept," the manager said.

Dennis Basso is a well-known designer to the stars, especially his furs, are highly coveted. Store management says the Christmas Eve thieves got away with at least 20 major fur pieces, worth millions of dollars at the worst time of the year for any retailer.

"This is the time that we sell this merchandise, and not having it to sell is a problem," the manager added.

As store management tallies its losses and police try to figure out who is responsible along Madison Avenue, the high-end theft is generating mostly surprise.

"I'm shocked that anyone would even give it a whirl," said Linda Feinstein.
