Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapses during speech

JUST IN: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State address. https://t.co/aRYt1w5OF0 pic.twitter.com/toW1nY0etS — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2017

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.His son tweeted a few minutes later that his dad was doing "great."Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.