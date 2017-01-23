NEWS

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapses during speech

FILE - In this March 9, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton delivers his State of the State address at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.


His son tweeted a few minutes later that his dad was doing "great."


Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.
