Missing teen with autism in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police in the Bronx are searching for a missing teen with autism.

18-year-old Zaahira Farouk was last seen leaving her home on Grand Concourse in the Melrose section around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

She apparently left without wearing a jacket.

Farouk is verbal.

She's described as 5'9", approx. 110 lbs, with braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored Puma sneakers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
