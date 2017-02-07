Missing teen with autism in the Bronx

Police in the Bronx are searching for a missing teen with autism.18-year-old Zaahira Farouk was last seen leaving her home on Grand Concourse in the Melrose section around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.She apparently left without wearing a jacket.Farouk is verbal.She's described as 5'9", approx. 110 lbs, with braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored Puma sneakers and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).