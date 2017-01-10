  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions
NEWS

Mom accused in teen's dismemberment as part of rape-murder fantasy was child welfare worker
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman charged with killing and dismembering her adoptive daughter had previously worked as an adoption supervisor.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A woman charged with killing and dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy she and her boyfriend shared had previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency, authorities said Monday.

Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions from 2003 to 2010, when she was suspended, the county said.

Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Action News was in Bucks County as Sara Packer was arraigned on murder and other charges in the death of her 14-year-old adopted daughter.


Packer and Sullivan didn't enter pleas and were denied bail, and no attorney information was available for them. But Sullivan apologized as he was led into court, the Intelligencer newspaper reported.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Sullivan said. "It was wrong."

Officials say 14-year-old Grace Packer was beaten, was raped as her mother watched, was poisoned and hours later was strangled in a stifling attic in July.

Investigators say the couple packed Grace's body with cat litter to mask decomposition smells and stored it in the attic. Officials allege the couple dismembered the body in October after being scared by a police visit.

The girl's torso was found by hunters in a Luzerne County park on Oct. 31, and K-9 teams found her legs and arms nearby, a criminal complaint said.

Bucks County prosecutors said the days and hours leading up to Grace's killing "were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience."

Sara Packer had previously been charged with child endangerment and obstruction. Police say she provided misleading information to investigators when reporting that Grace was missing from their Abington home in July.

Authorities say after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Packer through August, on Sept. 7 investigators learned Grace and her younger brother had been withdrawn from Abington School District. The investigation later revealed Packer had moved about 35 miles north to Quakertown without telling police and her 12-year-old adopted son, Grace's biological brother, had been enrolled in Quakertown School District.

Authorities said Packer kept cashing her daughter's monthly $700 Social Security checks and updated disability forms in August without mentioning the girl's disappearance. It's unclear what the girl's disability was.

Sullivan and Packer made a suicide pact and tried to overdose on prescription pills on Dec. 30, a criminal complaint said. They were hospitalized after being found by a woman who lived with them.

Prosecutors said Sullivan began confessing to the killing overnight Friday into Saturday to workers at the hospital where he was being treated.

Northampton County Controller Stephen Barron Jr. told Allentown's The Morning Call newspaper on Monday that Sara Packer's employment status with the county was listed as "suspended" in 2010. But Barron said he had no details on why she had been suspended.

According to court records, Packer's ex-husband, David Packer, was charged by Allentown police in two child sex abuse cases, in November 2010 and in January 2011. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months to five years in prison. Records show the couple divorced last June.

David Packer's lawyer from his 2010 case said he couldn't comment on Monday.

A man who answered the phone at Sara Packer's father's home declined to comment and hung up.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing childrenchild killedhomicide investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mother, boyfriend charged in teen girl dismemberment death
NEWS
Winter Storms That Battered West Move East
Trump's AG Pick on 1986 Allegations of Racism: 'I Abhor the Klan'
Hostage Situation Reported at an Alabama Credit Union
President Obama Opens up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
Show More
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
Fort Lauderdale suspect canceled trip to NYC, ABC News reports
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
More News
Top Video
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
Cory Booker to testify against Sessions as hearing opens
More Video