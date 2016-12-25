NEWS

Mom brings young girl along on shoplifting trip to the store
EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows woman stealing while her daughter stands nearby. (KTRK)

CENTENNIAL, CO --
Someone's on the naughty list and this time we're talking about mom!

Surveillance video from Performance Cycle of Colorado in Centennial shows a woman allegedly stealing two pairs of gloves with a little girl in tow.

"She's not the typical thief," said Lance Waddill of Performance Cycle of Colorado. "Teaching a kid to steal so young, feels so wrong."

RELATED: Four Home Depot employees get fired for following a suspected shoplifter

That's exactly what Waddill said happened on Wednesday afternoon when his security cameras caught the woman stealing nearly red handed.

"This one was just the most shocking mainly because she had her daughter with her," Waddill said.

Video shows the woman walk with a little girl holding a doll. She heads for the gloves, eventually picking up one pair of men's and one pair of women's.

She rips off the glove headers then stashes them in pants before heading to the fitting room with the little girl to remove the security tags.

"We found all the security tags cut off and hidden in another jacket. We're still not sure how she got these off," said Waddill.

Waddill said the pair drove off in a newer-model black Subaru with the two pairs of gloves valued at about $400. He now hopes someone recognizes the woman.

"We're a family-owned business, so it would just be nice to get our gloves back and maybe just have her prosecuted," Waddill said.
Related Topics:
newsshopliftingholidayshoppingColorado
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Queen Elizabeth Misses Christmas Service Due to 'Heavy Cold'
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Russian plane with 92 people aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Eyewitness News viewers send us their holiday messages
Police: Man fired shots in the air after argument with girlfriend
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Show More
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
More News
Top Video
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
Knife held to 10-year-old girl's throat in LI home invasion
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
More Video