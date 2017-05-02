NEWS

MTA subway conductor in East New York fatally shot overnight

Dray Clark reporting

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An off-duty MTA subway conductor was fatally shot in East New York Monday night.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Jacqueline Dicks, was approached by three men on Elton Street in Brooklyn just after 11:40 p.m.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot her at least once in the head.

Dicks, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicks was an MTA subway conductor who was wearing her uniform. She was off duty at the time of the shooting.

She was the mother of six children.
