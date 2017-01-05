NEWS

Michelle Lodzinski sentenced to 30 years in prison for 5-year-old son's murder

Michelle Lodzinski, convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991, appears in Middlesex County Court in August. She was sentenced to 30 years Thursday. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge on Thursday told Michelle Lodzinski she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey. The Port St. Lucie woman declined to address the court and was wearing a wrist brace after injuring it in a fall.

Prosecutors had pressed for a life sentence.

Photos: Michelle Lodzinski trial

The 49-year-old said her son disappeared from a carnival in central New Jersey, then later claimed he was abducted.

She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.

The judge gave her 884 days credit toward her sentence.

She had lost a motion for a new trial.

