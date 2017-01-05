NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
A judge on Thursday told Michelle Lodzinski she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey. The Port St. Lucie woman declined to address the court and was wearing a wrist brace after injuring it in a fall.
Prosecutors had pressed for a life sentence.
Photos: Michelle Lodzinski trial
The 49-year-old said her son disappeared from a carnival in central New Jersey, then later claimed he was abducted.
She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.
The judge gave her 884 days credit toward her sentence.
She had lost a motion for a new trial.
RELATED:
- Jury finds mom guilty in 1991 murder of 5-year-old son in New Jersey
- Closing arguments in case of mom accused in 1991 death of son
- Both sides rest in trial of mom accused of killing son
- Foreman dismissed; deliberating resumes for mom accused of killing son
- Mom accused of killing son in 1991 unemotional, according to witnesses
- New testimony could shake up Michelle Lodzinski's murder trial
- New Jersey judge visits site where boy's remains were found