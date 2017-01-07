U.S. & WORLD

Mom, son die after entire family falls into frozen pond
A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say. (KTRK)

MOUNDRIDGE, Kansas --
A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say.

The whole family fell through the ice on a pond in a local park; when first responders arrived, the father was still above water and was rescued with a rope.

Crews tried to use ladders and a hook to rescue the mom, but they couldn't reach her and had to call in a boat.

Authorities say the son was the last out of the water.

"Just a tragedy. You just feel so bad for the family. And the loved ones they left behind it's just a tragedy," Randy Frazer, who lives near the pond, told KWCH-TV.

Local officials say the family was in town from California visiting relatives.
