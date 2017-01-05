NEWS

Michelle Lodzinski to be sentenced in 1991 murder of 5-year-old son in New Jersey

In this Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014 photo released by the Martin County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office Michelle Lodzinski poses for a photo. (AP Photo/Martin County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 is about to learn her fate.

Michelle Lodzinski is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. The Port St. Lucie woman was convicted of murder and faces a possible life sentence.

Lodzinski initially was due to be sentenced last August. But that was delayed after her attorney filed a motion saying she should either be acquitted or get a new trial, claiming prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence.

A judge rejected that request in October.

Lodzinski was convicted of killing Timothy Wiltsey. Lodzinski said he disappeared from a carnival in central Jersey, then later claimed he was abducted.

She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.

RELATED:
- Foreman dismissed; deliberating resumes for mom accused of killing son

- Jury finds mom guilty in 1991 murder of 5-year-old son in New Jersey
- Closing arguments in case of mom accused in 1991 death of son
- Both sides rest in trial of mom accused of killing son
- Mom accused of killing son in 1991 unemotional, according to witnesses
- New testimony could shake up Michelle Lodzinski's murder trial
- New Jersey judge visits site where boy's remains were found
Related Topics:
newsmurdercold casenew jersey newsNew Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
Person of interest in police-involved shooting on Staten Island in custody
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
More News
Top Stories
Person of interest in police-involved shooting on Staten Island in custody
LIRR crash accident will 'take some time to unravel', NTSB says
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Coast Guard: Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold but wind makes it feel colder; snow coming
MAPS: Snow possible Friday morning
American Legion hall on fire in Newark
Show More
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Passerby a hero after saving 2 children, woman from burning SI building
Police investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos