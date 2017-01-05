A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 is about to learn her fate.Michelle Lodzinski is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. The Port St. Lucie woman was convicted of murder and faces a possible life sentence.Lodzinski initially was due to be sentenced last August. But that was delayed after her attorney filed a motion saying she should either be acquitted or get a new trial, claiming prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence.A judge rejected that request in October.Lodzinski was convicted of killing Timothy Wiltsey. Lodzinski said he disappeared from a carnival in central Jersey, then later claimed he was abducted.She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.