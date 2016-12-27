RESCUE

Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
EMBED </>More News Videos

A mom walked 30 hours through the snow and wilderness to get help for her family.

PAUL DAVENPORT
COCONINO COUNTY, Colorado --
A sheriff's official says it was "a Christmas miracle" that searchers found and rescued members of a Pennsylvania family stranded in two separate locations in a northern Arizona forest after their vehicle got stuck on a snowy road while trying to reach the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, which is closed for winter.

Once a major winter storm began hitting the region Saturday afternoon, it probably would have been impossible to locate Karen Klein, who had gotten stranded with husband Eric Klein of Easton, Pennsylvania, and their 10-year-old son, Isaac, said Jim Driscoll, chief deputy for Coconino County.

"Our guys are ecstatic. This is a save," Driscoll said of the searchers. "We were able to get a family back together for Christmas. It could have gone very bad very, very easily."

The family got stuck on a forest road after they found State Route 67 to the North Rim closed for the winter but sought an alternate way to reach their destination, Driscoll said.



"Google Maps shows there's a way - but it's impassable," he said, adding. "This is a problem we've had numerous times."

Searchers on snowmobiles early Saturday morning tracked and located Karen Klein, 46, after she walked about 26 miles in search of help before taking refuge in a cabin at a seasonally closed park entrance, Driscoll said.



Other searchers rescued Eric and Isaac Klein Friday afternoon after the 47-year-old father was able to hike to higher ground to get cellphone service to call for help, Driscoll said.

That contact started an air and ground search for Karen Klein, with multiple agencies participating, Driscoll said.

"This is a Christmas miracle," Driscoll said. "We were really beginning to think, especially with the snow coming in ... we pulled out all the stops."

Driscoll said Karen Klein was exhausted from her cross-country trek through and over snow as deep as 3 feet and searchers found her curled up on a bed in a cabin. "She was too exhausted to even make a fire," he said.

The closed entrance station is about 30 miles from the gate where the highway is closed for the winter.

Several National Park employees stay at the North Rim over the winter and can get in and out via snowmobiles, but they're miles away in an area where the park lodge, campground and other closed facilities are located.

The father and son were treated for exposure and released at a hospital in Kanab, Utah, where Karen Klein was initially taken before being transferred to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, for treatment of what Driscoll called "pretty severe cold hand injuries."



Hospital spokeswomen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Driscoll said Karen Klein is a community college professor who is a marathon runner and triathlete and that the family agreed before she set out to get help that she was in the best shape to make the attempt. She was wearing a parka, a knit cap and hiking boots but not snow gear, he said.

"So she's in really good shape. Had she not been, she wouldn't have made it," he said.

Her cross-country hike lasted over 24 hours, beginning Thursday afternoon and ending Friday afternoon, and she "kept moving to stay warm," Driscoll said.

Searchers from Utah's Kane County Sheriff's Office tracked her through the forest and found her at the closed entrance station, where Coconino County Sheriff's Office searchers on vehicle-sized snow machines joined them after coming down the highway, which the Arizona Department of Transportation had partly plowed to all the rescuers to move faster, Driscoll said.
Related Topics:
newsGrand Canyonsnow stormsnowstormfamilyrescueColorado
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RESCUE
Police rescue 'frozen' woman that turns out to be mannequin
Paramedics save 91-year-old man who promised dinner date to his wife
Wandering sea lion pup rescued from streets
Video: Troopers pull unconscious driver from burning car
More rescue
NEWS
Newark officials say violent crime in the city dropped in 2016
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Show More
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Donations from Christmas weekend stolen from NJ church
LI mother charged with DWI after crashing with 8-year-old son in car
More News
Top Video
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
More Video