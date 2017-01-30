For a third day in a row, people are set to protest against President Trump's travel ban preventing travelers from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the United States.More than 10,000 people, according to the New York City Mayor's Office, marched through Lower Manhattan on Sunday.Demonstrators gathered in Battery Park, where tourists typically gather on their way to visit the Statue of Liberty.Sunday's rally was supposed to start at 3 p.m., but crowds started filling Battery Park two hours earlier. The emotions spilled over from the spontaneous demonstrations Saturday at JFK Airport.The demonstrators marched past One World Trade up to Foley Square, stopping at the steps of the Federal Courthouse.In nearly a half-dozen other cities, the protests continued into the night. More are expected Monday and Tuesday.Most of the people detained at JFK Airport by Trump's order have been released, including a Stony Brook doctoral student detained Saturday and set free Sunday.At least four other detainees still remain at Kennedy Airport. Several hundred attorneys came to the airport over the weekend to help support the release of dozens of detainees.An Iranian doctoral student at CUNY, Saira Rafiee, was stopped at Abu Dhabi and not allowed to board a flight bound for Kennedy Airport.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be joined by her cousin Mina, who will deliver a message on behalf of her relative, at 1 p.m. in front of federal court in Downtown BrooklynIn Battery Park, participants stood wherever they could, just to taste free speech - in treetops, on water fountains, on top of golf carts, and on trash cans. Through fences, they stood - opposed to a border wall, and walls that divide Americans."I'm very shaken, but I have hope when I look around and I see people not let themselves be silenced by what is happening," said one protester.The crowds spoke in one voice with Lady Liberty looking on.People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American.""We have never seen such a brazen and open and immediate attempt by a president to undermine our Constitution. We have seen a president attempt to defy the judiciary - his name was Richard Nixon. Now, that didn't end well, did it, my friends?" said Mayor Bill de Blasio."We must let them know when you demean and degrade some, you demean and degrade the dignity of all. And so, we have no choice now - we must fight with all of our heart, with all of our energy, because the opposite of love is not hate, it is apathy and indifference," said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.President Trump says the executive order is about keeping America free and safe. He says it is similar to what President Obama did in when he banned refugees from Iraq for six months in 2011. However, demonstrators will say this particular executive order feels a lot different.