NEWS

Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in Colorado chairlift fall

File photo: Chairlift ((AP Photo/Bob Edme))

GRANBY, Colorado --
A mother died and her two young daughters were injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area Thursday.

The 40-year-old Texas mother and the girls, ages 9 and 12, fell 20 feet from a four-person lift onto snow at Ski Granby Ranch, a 400-acre family-oriented resort about 90 miles west of Denver.

One of the children was hospitalized in stable condition and the other was flown to a children's hospital in suburban Denver for treatment. Investigators have not released any names and have not said what caused the family to fall.

Police spokeswoman Schelly Olson said state regulators who oversee chairlifts are helping with the investigation.

Deaths from malfunctions or falls are rare in the United States, The Denver Post reported. According to the National Ski Areas Association, deaths from malfunctions have totaled just 12 from 1973 through October, and there were three deaths from falls between 2004 and October.

According to an October report by the NSAA, the last death on a chairlift attributed to a malfunction was in 1993. As of the 2015-2016 ski season, the annual fatality rate per 100 million miles traveled on ski lifts was 0.14.

The latest death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.
Related Topics:
newsski resortswinterdeath investigationColorado
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
Retrial for Michael Slager Scheduled for March
More News
Top Stories
NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in West Village
3-year-old boy struck, killed by car in front of mother
Muslim teen helps police catch man who attacked Jewish woman on subway
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives for election hacking
Police locate relative after 3-year-old boy found wandering at 1 a.m.
Show More
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Convicted triple murderer charged in 4 more slayings
2 injured in Queens double shooting
Students may need to retake ACT after answer sheets go missing
Deaths from fentanyl surpass heroin deaths on Long Island
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos