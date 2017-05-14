A motorist lost control of her car Sunday morning and ran into a mother and daughter near the Lindenhurst firehouse.The mother was killed and the daughter was injured, according to police.The accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on South Wellwood Avenue.Witnesses say the driver, an elderly female, lost control of her 4-door subcompact and backed over the victims, pinning one of them against the Lindenhurst firehouse building.The victims were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.