Mother killed, daughter injured after being struck by out of control driver in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A motorist lost control of her car Sunday morning and ran into a mother and daughter near the Lindenhurst firehouse.

The mother was killed and the daughter was injured, according to police.

The accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on South Wellwood Avenue.

Witnesses say the driver, an elderly female, lost control of her 4-door subcompact and backed over the victims, pinning one of them against the Lindenhurst firehouse building.

The victims were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
