Officials said they have found the mother of a newborn boy, who was discovered behind a Connecticut grocery store.The infant was found Sunday wrapped in women's clothing. The medics estimated he was a few hours old.The baby was treated at Danbury Hospital where the mother could have taken the boy. Under Connecticut's Safe Haven Law, newborns can be handed over at emergency rooms within 30 days of birth without the mother facing charges of abandonment.Around 1 a.m. Friday, the Danbury Police Department identified the mother, who is being treated at a local hospital.Police said they identified the mother through information from the public. The city said in a statement earlier this week that the baby's mother may require medical treatment.The investigation is still ongoing. The mother's identity has not been publicly released.