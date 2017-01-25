NEWS

MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3

Candace McCowan has the details from Union Square.

Candace McCowan
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Wednesday's MTA vote could have you reaching deeper into your pockets for the morning commute.

The MTA board had considered two options, the $3.00 fare or to decrease the round trip bonus to 5% rather than the present 11% bonus.


MTA data indicates that the majority of riders use the bonus pay per ride and the $3 fare raise would be the best deal.

If the board approves the fare hike recommendation, it will go into effect March 19th.

The monthly MetroCard would increase from $116.50 to $121, and the 7-day pass would go up $1 to $32. Express bus fares would be $7. There would be a 16% bonus for every $6 loaded onto the card.


The MTA has adhered to a schedule of biennial fare increases since 2009.

In 2013, the MTA reduced the planned hikes to 4% from the original 7.5%.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
