MTA fare hike expected to go to $3.00

When MTA officials meet Wednesday Jan 25 it is expected they will raise the fare to $3.00 for a single ride.The MTA board had considered two options, the $3.oo fare or to decrease the round trip bonus to 5% rather than the present 11% bonus.MTA data indicates that the majority of riders use the bonus pay per ride and the $3 fare raise would be the best deal.If the board approves the fare hike recommendation it will go into effect March 19.Th monthly MetroCard would increase from $116.50 to $121, and the 7 day pass would go up $1 to $32. Express bus fares would be $7. There would be a 16% bonus for every $6 loaded onto the card.The MTA has adhered to a schedule of biennial fare increases since 2009.In 2013, the MTA reduced the planned hikes to 4 percent from the original 7.5 percent.