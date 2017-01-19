  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Inauguration-eve Trump demonstration in Columbus Circle | Watch NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Coverage resumes at 7 a.m.
NEWS

MTA fare hike expected to go to $3.00

NEW YORK --
When MTA officials meet Wednesday Jan 25 it is expected they will raise the fare to $3.00 for a single ride.

The MTA board had considered two options, the $3.oo fare or to decrease the round trip bonus to 5% rather than the present 11% bonus.

MTA data indicates that the majority of riders use the bonus pay per ride and the $3 fare raise would be the best deal.

If the board approves the fare hike recommendation it will go into effect March 19.

Th monthly MetroCard would increase from $116.50 to $121, and the 7 day pass would go up $1 to $32. Express bus fares would be $7. There would be a 16% bonus for every $6 loaded onto the card.

The MTA has adhered to a schedule of biennial fare increases since 2009.

In 2013, the MTA reduced the planned hikes to 4 percent from the original 7.5 percent.
Related Topics:
newsmtasubwaybusNew York City
Load Comments
NEWS
President Obama Commutes Sentences for 330 People
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
George H.W. Bush in stable condition; wife Barbara improving
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Eve: Trump sweeps into DC with wave, salute
NYC rally underway on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
Exclusive: Faulty equipment blamed for Tappan Zee crane collapse
Suspect in theft of $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
NYPD: Woman stabbed in the face; Suspect kills himself
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Show More
Shoe deemed weapon as charges unsealed in SI mall brawl
Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman being extradited to US
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid accosted by woman in NoHo
School employee fired for snarky reply to student's tweet
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
More News
Photos
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
More Photos