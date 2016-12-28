  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina met his match when a man inside clobbered him with a piece of firewood.

The Raleigh Police Department said it happened Monday on Shanda Drive off Spring Forest Road.

In his mugshot, 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt has two black eyes and facial lacerations.

Police said after the resident hit him, Bergstedt fled and broke into a vacant apartment nearby. He's now charged with breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering.

Police also said it was not a random act as Bergstedt was once involved with a relationship with a woman in the apartment he attempted to enter.
