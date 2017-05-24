Dozens of people were arrested in what authorities are calling at a multi-county, large-scale heroin ring bust in New Jersey.Police rounded up 31 people Tuesday following an eight-month narcotics investigation that spanned Hudson and Essex counties.According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, more than 150 law enforcement officers were involved in the takedown. They seized two handguns, hollow point bullets, three vehicles, as well as various amounts of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and illegal prescription drugs."This network was responsible for supplying a significant amount of heroin and other narcotics to the Jersey City area," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a news release.Below is a list of names of those arrested and the charges they're facing. Officials said more arrests are expected. See the photo gallery above for all of their mugshots.1. Kyleamin Martin, age 38, of Jersey City, was charged with Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-3; multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Distribution of Cocaine in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 39-5; and Conspiracy to Commit Official Misconduct in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 30-2.2. Reginald Williams, age 27, of Jersey City, was charged with multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Conspiracy to Unlawfully Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 39-5; and Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 12-1b(1).3. Javon Williams, age 21, of Jersey City, was charged with multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5; Distribution of Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 39-5; two counts of Possession of a Firearm While Committing a CDS Offense in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4.1; Possession of a Hi-Capacity Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-3; Possession of a Defaced Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-3; Possession of Hollow Point Bullets in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-3; and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 12-1b(1).4. Tarvis Frye, age 24, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5; Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 12-1b(1); and Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 39-5.5. Jamilla Jones, age 32, of Jersey City, was charged with multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Conspiracy to Commit Official Misconduct in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 30-2; Official Misconduct in violation of N.J.S. 2C:30-2; and Pattern of Official Misconduct in violation of N.J.S. 2C:30-7.6. Steven Kitchens, age 47, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.7. Darrell Stokes, age 61, of East Orange, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.8. Arvetta Stokes, age 56, of East Orange, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.9. Anneka Taylor, age 35, of East Orange, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.10. Gladyinet Ferrer, age 26, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; and Possession of Cocaine in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10.11. Wilfredo Sanabria, age 23, of Jersey City, was charged with multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 39-5; and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 12-1b(1).12. Shamar Bey, age 25, of Elizabeth, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-5; Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4; and Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-7.13. Adelso Ovalle-DelaCruz, age 20, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.14. Manuel Sanabria, age 19, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; and Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.15. Tyrone Alexander, age 46, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.16. Rashonda Harris, age 42, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.17. Nathan Miller, age 28, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; and Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.18. Markise Johnson, age 25, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.19. Josephine Colclough, age 66, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.20. Jermaine Mitchell, age 35, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.21. Donte Badger, age 20, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; and Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.22. Destiny Washington, age 26, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.23. Damon Smith, age 40, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.24. Caryl Gaston, age 38, of East Orange, was charged with multiple counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.25. Ashley Lipowski, age 25, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.26. Damon Williams, age 22, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.27. Freddie Frye Jr., age 48, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.28. Celina Colclough, age 48 of Willingboro, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.29. Elijah White, age 57, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5.30. Tyrell Frye, age 27, of Jersey City, was charged with Possession of Marijuana in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10; Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in violation of N.J.S. 2C: 36-3.31. Austin Jeffrey, age 25, of Jersey City, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; and Conspiracy to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S. 2C:5-2 and 35-10.5.