Taran Young

A retired female NYPD narcotics detective was one of several people arrested in the bust of a large heroin ring, operating in Nassau County, Queens and Brooklyn.According to the Nassau County district attorney's office, 14 people were indicted, accused of selling 23,000 heroin doses per week on the street for about $170,000.The retired detective, who works for Delta Airlines, is the girlfriend of one of the leaders of the heroin operation, the D.A.'s office said.Most of the defendants face charges including operating as a major trafficker and conspiracy. Twelve of the 14 have been arraigned; one is in custody awaiting arraignment and one has not been arrested. An additional 12 defendants were arrested as part of the investigation.Members of the distribution network are accused of packaging and selling heroin to various drug dealers in Nassau, Queens and Brooklyn. The D.A. said they used barber shops and auto body shops in Brooklyn to distribute the drugs.The investigation began in January 2016, centering on a Hempstead-based heroin dealer and officials said it revealed that the dealer was supplied by the Bushwick-based operation led by Leigh Jackson.Jackson, is accused of selling prepackaged heroin stamped "Taster's Choice," which was linked to several overdoses, according to the D.A.'s office, including at least one fatal overdose in Nassau County in June 2016.The victim in that case was a 23-year old woman from Garden City Park.Jackson's long-time partner, Karan Young, is a retired NYPD narcotics detective and is accused of collecting money for Jackson. At the time of her arrest, Young was working for Delta Airlines at LaGuardia Airport.When Jackson was arrested April 26, he had a NYPD police shield that said "Detective's Husband," according to the D.A.Two firearms, ammunition, about $12,000 in cash, 1,000 prepackaged decks of heroin and loose heroin were seized in the investigation.