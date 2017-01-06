FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --Multiple fatalities are reported after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon.
The Broward County sheriff said multiple people died in the shooting, and one suspect is in custody.
Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
A senior federal official said Terminal 2 has been evacuated due to an active shooter. At least 9 injuries are reported.
The official said a shooter is in custody.
The airport posted this message on social media, saying the shooting happened in the baggage claim area:
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
The mayor said a lone shooter is responsible for the attack.
