NEWS

Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

(Photo/@stephenfalk via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --
Multiple fatalities are reported after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon.

The Broward County sheriff said multiple people died in the shooting, and one suspect is in custody.

A senior federal official said Terminal 2 has been evacuated due to an active shooter. At least 9 injuries are reported.

The official said a shooter is in custody.

The airport posted this message on social media, saying the shooting happened in the baggage claim area:

Click here to see a live feed from the airport.

The mayor said a lone shooter is responsible for the attack.

SCENE PHOTOS: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Related Topics:
newsactive shooterairport securityairport newsshootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FLOTUS Signs Off: 'I Hope That I've Made You Proud'
Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport: Sheriff
PHOTOS: Multiple people injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Trump Says US Will Be 'Paid Back' by Mexico for Border Wall
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, coroner says
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
Show More
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, dies at 36
Runaway dogs lead to mysterious investigation involving mailman
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
New Jersey judge won't order school to put girl on boys team
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos