Fatal Jersey City shooting under investigation

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Multiple people were killed in a shooting inside a Jersey City house Monday.

The victims were shot in a house on Fulton Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The shootings were reported shortly after 10 p.m. in a home near Corcoran Street.

The victims were believed to be two men and a woman.

Police quickly surrounded a U-Haul truck parked on nearby Bayside Place that may be connected to the shooting. Two men were reported to have fled that vehicle.

No arrests were made.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is investigating the shooting. There was no immediate comment.
