A mysterious suspected assault inside a busy hospital in the Bronx is finally under investigation by the Bronx District Attorney's Office.An engineer was found beaten in 2014, with injuries so severe he suffered permanent brain damage.But exactly how he was attacked and by whom remain unsolved, and more than two years later, the victim's mother is without answers.Through a translator, Jong Ja Park said she feels tormented by the lack of closure, full of frustration and despair for the burden she carries. Her son, Seong Soo Kim, was viciously attacked and left permanently disabled while working at Montefiore Medical Center back in October of 2014."He was checking to see that everything was OK," translator Christine Colligan said. "He was attacked in front of the room."Colligan is the president of the Korean-American Parents Association of Greater New York, and she now works with Park to help her to find out who may have attacked her son. State Senator Tony Avella, of Queens, is also involved."I thinks it's very unfortunate that here we are, two years later, and nobody has been brought to justice for this crime," he said.But now, there is finally an active investigation by the Bronx DA."The fact that it has taken so long to really get a full-fledged investigation going clearly falls on Montefiore," Avella said.Kim was a refrigeration engineer, who his mother said was found in a heavily-traveled area in a pool of blood with serious head injuries."They should have a video," Colligan said. "But how come it's only that incident not covered?"Park accuses the hospital of not being forthcoming with answers.Hospital officials responded in a statement."Montefiore conducted our own thorough internal investigation," it read. "We subsequently fully cooperated with the NYPD and the District Attorney's Office in support of their investigations."Kim can no longer work and can barely care for himself."Hopefully we can see a resolution, at least to catch the person or persons who did this," Avella said. "And have the family have some consolation that we caught the attacker."Park urged the hospital and officials to find the person or persons responsible."Cooperate with the police, or the DA to make sure they find the suspect," Colligan said.