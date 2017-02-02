BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --A group of first responders in Nassau County were honored on Thursday afternoon for their bravery in rescuing three dogs, including one that was unconscious, from a burning home last week.
Police Officers Andrew Massa, Michael Rothwell, and Steven Tornetta, and Police Medic Benjamin Butt responded to a house fire in Hicksville on January 26th and quickly got to work after hearing barking coming from inside.
They made their way into the home after going through thick smoke and found Inca passed out near a couch.
Officer Rothwell then carried the dog outside, where Police Medic Butt was able to give him oxygen and revive him.
Sasha and Chloe were then found hiding under a table inside and brought outside to safety.
Their owner is eternally grateful to the first responders heroics.
No one else inside the home was injured.