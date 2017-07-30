NEWS

Nassau County legislator rescues man from burning home

Eyewitness News
OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) --
A Nassau County legislator is being praised for rescuing a neighbor from a burning home on Long Island.

Donald MacKenzie says he woke up to the sound of screaming early Saturday morning.

"I saw my neighbor was literally naked, running up and down his driveway with a hose and his house was engulfed in flames," said MacKenzie.

He called 911, grabbed a ladder in his yard and helped rescue a man from the second floor of a home in Oyster Bay.

The homeowner and an Oyster Bay firefighter suffered burns but are expected to survive.

A male tenant was treated for smoke inhalation.

Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad Detectives along with the Nassau County Fire Marshal determined the fire to be accidental.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfirerescuelong island newsOyster Bay
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump dines with Kelly, Mnuchin, Ross at DC hotel
What's at stake in Venezuela's election?
Russia's retaliation to US actions 'long, long overdue,' Kremlin says
Rescue teams search for missing swimmer at Jersey shore
More News
Top Stories
Rescue teams search for missing swimmer at Jersey shore
Van strikes pedestrians, drives into pond; 6 injured
Teen steals running car and crashes into police station, cops say
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
US bombers fly over Korean peninsula following ICBM test
6 arrested at LI bars suspected of MS-13, other illegal activity
Police investigating package explosion that left man critically injured
Sneaker pays tribute to late Knicks great Anthony Mason
Show More
2 contractors burned in East Harlem manhole explosion
72-year-old woman kills snakes with shotgun, shovel
VIDEO: Streets flood following heavy rain at Jersey shore
Arrest made in death of woman hit by taxi on Upper East Side
After Trump 'don't be too nice' quip, LI police dept. speaks up
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos