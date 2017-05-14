NEWS

New Jersey firefighter charged with selling oxycodone in Hackensack

Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey firefighter has been charged with selling the opioid pain medication oxycodone.

After a joint investigation, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Hackensack police arrested 35-year-old James Rattacasa.

They say he peddled oxycodone in and around Hackensack.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor, on May 6th, Oakland police revived a 33-year-old male overdose victim using Nalaxone, the overdose reversal medication.

Subsequent investigation by the Oakland Police Department revealed that Rattacasa was distributing controlled dangerous substances in and around Hackensack.

After additional investigation, he was arrested on Friday.

The Hackensack firefighter was released ahead of his May 31st hearing in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.
Related Topics:
newsopioidsoxycodonenew jersey newsfirefightersHackensack
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former DNI Clapper says Russia likely sees Comey's firing as "another victory"
Mother killed, daughter hurt after being struck by out of control driver
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in front of home in Queens
Global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 organizations in 150 countries
More News
Top Stories
Mother killed, daughter hurt after being struck by out of control driver
At least 100,000 groups in 150 countries hit in cyberattack
Yankees to retire No. 2 jersey of long-time shortstop Derek Jeter
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in front of home in Queens
Man driving carjacked car killed after getting out to walk on Garden State Parkway
2 nurses taken hostage during hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Show More
Interviews well underway for new FBI director to replace Comey
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Immigration agent reportedly looks for 4th grader at Queens school
Woman says she endured terrifying kidnapping by cab driver
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos