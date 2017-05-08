NEWS

Playground in Linden, New Jersey destroyed by fire labelled suspicious

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports on the fire that destroyed a playground in Linden.

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after a New Jersey city's playground was destroyed by a fire that authorities have labelled suspicious.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park on West Curtis Street in Linden.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.



The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.

Some of the climbing areas melted under the pressure of the heat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department at (908) 474-8520.
Related Topics:
newsfireplaygroundnew jersey newsLinden
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen charged with shooting in Hempstead yard that wounded 2
France chooses centrist Macron over far-right Le Pen as next president
What to expect from Monday's 4th Circuit travel ban hearing
82 Nigerian schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram arrive in nation's capital
More News
Top Stories
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
EXCLUSIVE: Did electric bike battery spark Yonkers house fire?
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon; beat Cubs 5-4
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
10-year-old girl opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
Teen charged with shooting in Hempstead yard that wounded 2
Show More
Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Perdue recalls Italian-style chicken sausage due to plastic pieces
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer in Queens
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5
More News
Top Video
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
Thousands of cyclists hit streets of NYC for Five Boro Bike Tour
NYPD officer recovering after being stabbed during daughter's party
More Video