An investigation is underway after a New Jersey city's playground was destroyed by a fire that authorities have labelled suspicious.The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park on West Curtis Street in Linden.Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.Some of the climbing areas melted under the pressure of the heat.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department at (908) 474-8520.