LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey city's playground was destroyed in a fire that police are now calling "suspicious" in their investigation.
The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park in Linden.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.
The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department.