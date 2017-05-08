A New Jersey city's playground was destroyed in a fire that police are now calling "suspicious" in their investigation.The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park in Linden.Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department.