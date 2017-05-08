NEWS

Playground in Linden, New Jersey destroyed by fire labelled suspicious

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey city's playground was destroyed in a fire that police are now calling "suspicious" in their investigation.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Wales Park in Linden.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.



The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department.
