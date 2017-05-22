NEWS

New Jersey Transit agent accused of selling fake tickets

NJ Transit ticket agent was selling fake tickets in New Brunswick

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Authorities say a New Jersey Transit ticket agent tricked passengers into buying fake tickets and kept the cash.

John Davey is charged with official misconduct, theft and forgery. He has worked for the agency for 29 years.

Authorities say the 49-year-old East Brunswick man put signs reading "no cash" on ticket vending machines at the New Brunswick train station. They say he then sold forged tickets to cash-paying customers when they came to the ticket counter.

Authorities say Davey had $1,285 and 101 forged tickets when he was arrested. They say the tickets were printed on authentic agency ticket stock he allegedly had taken from the train station.

Additional ticket stock and a thermal printer were allegedly found at Davey's home.

It's not known if Davey has retained an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey transittheftticketsNew Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police release picture of car wanted in hit-and-run of Brooklyn girl
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
More News
Top Stories
UK police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
Show More
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos