Woman, great-granddaughter from New Jersey go missing on drive to North Carolina
Concern is growing for a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
Concern is growing for a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.

71-year-old Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, set out to drive from Atlantic County to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend with 5-year-old La Myer Briley.

But family members haven't heard from them since they stopped to get gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighs 215 pounds.

La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camouflage sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.

The Sheriff's Office in Anson County, North Carolina, says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
