The NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin Wednesday ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.The bulletin says there is "no information to indicate a specific, credible threat to or associated with the Times Square New Year's Eve 2017 celebration in New York City."But it went on to say, "however, we remain concerned about unaffiliated lone offenders and homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) targeting the event."The bulletin cited the recent terror attacks in San Bernardino, Orlando, and Nice, France.Law enforcement and members of the public were urged to be vigilant.An estimated one million people are expected to gather in Times Square to watch the ball drop.