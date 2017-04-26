New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night

The first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge will officially open with a colorful light show set to music.A party next to the bridge will show off the new span and its high-tech lighting system, starting Thursday at 7 p.m.The existing Kosciuszko Bridge is being replaced by two new bridges, one heading into Queens and the other heading into Brooklyn.The first phase of the bridge cost $555 million and will temporarily allow for three lanes of traffic in each direction. Ultimately, the span is expected to accommodate 180,000 cars per day.By comparison, the original bridge, opened in 1939, was built for only 10,000.The second phase of the bridge will be ready in 2020, but the old bridge has to be imploded first. Some sections are scheduled to be demolished this summer.The new span will eventually offer a bike and pedestrian lane, as well as shoulders for emergencies, and will also be more viable for trucks as the incline won't be as steep.The pronunciation of the name is still a sticking point, and when it's dedicated Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will go with the "koo-shoe-sko."For the ceremony, it will also be lit up to sync with the Empire State Building.It is striking as the first cable-stayed bridge in New York, as tall as the Statue of Liberty.Initially, traffic will go in both directions until the construction of the second span is complete.Motorists are advised that the New York State Department of Transportation will be shifting eastbound and westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) traffic onto the new Kosciuszko Bridge on Thursday night.In preparation for the traffic switch, motorists should expect lane closures in both directions on the BQE for the movement of concrete barriers to allow for traffic to be safely shifted onto the new bridge.